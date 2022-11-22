 Skip to content

ZOMBEEZ: A Killer Queen Remix update for 22 November 2022

ZOMBEEZ v. 1.0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9805273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • we cut out the first 20% of each world, and changed some settings related to the density of bad guys. The best way to summarize it is that each world is slightly easier because they're shorter, but also slightly harder because there is less empty space
  • the fireboss is significantly easier
  • kickins on the fireboss are now reduced to 1000 points
  • added some new "achievements" for bosses
  • fireball and lightning kills are now worth double points
  • bubblesnails stop shooting when the wall stops (to prevent an exploit)
  • tons of bug fixes
  • performance optimization

