“Byakko Akine” has now officially joined The Lord of the Parties!

“Byakko Akine”, the energetic Vtuber that loves FPS games and energy drinks has joined The Lord of the Parties!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2184710/_/
[Byakko Akine's Skills and Performance]
- Byakko Akine will use her “Mjolnir” in its gun form to dish out rapid attacks from a range. Giving her high ranked equipment
will turn Mjolnir into its hammer form and she will deliver a powerful thunder clad [Charge] to enemies.
[DLC Content]
- “Byakko Akine” has joined the fray as a playable character.
- Limited “Byakko Akine” quests added.
- “Byakko Akine” added to ENDLESS TOWER.
