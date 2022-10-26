- Reduced difficulty of 4th campaign board.
- Added initial power bonus when zealots claim a magic source (was only happening for leader action).
- Updated version to 2.2.2.4.
Pursuit of Power 2 : The Chaos Dimension update for 26 October 2022
Adjusted difficulty and fixed bonus power from zealots
Patchnotes via Steam Community
