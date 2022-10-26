 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pursuit of Power 2 : The Chaos Dimension update for 26 October 2022

Adjusted difficulty and fixed bonus power from zealots

Share · View all patches · Build 9805126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced difficulty of 4th campaign board.
  • Added initial power bonus when zealots claim a magic source (was only happening for leader action).
  • Updated version to 2.2.2.4.

Changed files in this update

Pursuit of Power 2 Retail Content Depot 546121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link