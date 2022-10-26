 Skip to content

The Thing at the Window update for 26 October 2022

Oct 26, 2022 - small update

Share · View all patches · Build 9805012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the attack sounds so they sound a bit better & stand out from other sounds (it now actually sounds like he's attacking a door instead of just emitting a low pitch roar and then continuing to make the same sounds as before)
  • Changed timing on door attacks to better fit the new SFX
  • Improved the front yard floodlight
  • Made menu & UI text slightly easier to read
  • Reworded some tutorial text, hopefully making it slightly clearer

Changed files in this update

