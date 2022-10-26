Oct 26, 2022 - small update

- Changed the attack sounds so they sound a bit better & stand out from other sounds (it now actually sounds like he's attacking a door instead of just emitting a low pitch roar and then continuing to make the same sounds as before)
- Changed timing on door attacks to better fit the new SFX
- Improved the front yard floodlight
- Made menu & UI text slightly easier to read
- Reworded some tutorial text, hopefully making it slightly clearer
The Thing at the Window update for 26 October 2022
