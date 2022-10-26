 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HORROR TYCOON update for 26 October 2022

Hotfix for Fatal Crashes and Body Disposal

Share · View all patches · Build 9804953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented a fix for Fatal Crashes some players were experiencing.
  • Implemented a fix for body disposal workers getting stuck.
  • Implemented a fix for the installed app data directory name. This should now show up under Appdata/Local as HorrorTycoon.
  • Save/Load system is currently being investigated.

Changed files in this update

HORROR TYCOON Depot Depot 1506682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link