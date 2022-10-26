- Implemented a fix for Fatal Crashes some players were experiencing.
- Implemented a fix for body disposal workers getting stuck.
- Implemented a fix for the installed app data directory name. This should now show up under Appdata/Local as HorrorTycoon.
- Save/Load system is currently being investigated.
HORROR TYCOON update for 26 October 2022
Hotfix for Fatal Crashes and Body Disposal
Patchnotes via Steam Community
