- Modified "Smart Bomb" to be louder and larger
- Added Green Desert area
- Added Sand Worms
- Fixed incorrect Alien orb Count (it was also counting vendor inventory)
- Fixed terminal off message when pressing esc key
- Fixed continuous shooting after returning from paused game
- Enemies face player when moving backwards from getting hit
- Fixed misc typos
- Hide poison stones
- Shield off after shield blue bar depleted
- Modified Parasite destroyed animation
Earth's Shadow update for 26 October 2022
Update 2.33
Patchnotes via Steam Community
