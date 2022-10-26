 Skip to content

Earth's Shadow update for 26 October 2022

Update 2.33

Share · View all patches · Build 9804926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Modified "Smart Bomb" to be louder and larger
  • Added Green Desert area
  • Added Sand Worms
  • Fixed incorrect Alien orb Count (it was also counting vendor inventory)
  • Fixed terminal off message when pressing esc key
  • Fixed continuous shooting after returning from paused game
  • Enemies face player when moving backwards from getting hit
  • Fixed misc typos
  • Hide poison stones
  • Shield off after shield blue bar depleted
  • Modified Parasite destroyed animation

