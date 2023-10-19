IGN reviews Laika: Aged Through Blood 9/10! ❤️

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Coyote's greetings, friends! 🦊

Just a quick and short update that we are all super happy about! Meanwhile, the first press reviews of Laika: Aged Through Blood are arriving, and IGN has given it a rating of 9/10:

"Laika: Aged Through Blood mixes motorbikes and gunplay to create an incredibly unique metroidvania experience. Bolstered by a beautiful soundtrack and brutal story, its unapologetic approach to mastering both bike and bullet rewards learning from frequents death with some seriously slick and satisfying combat."



The whole team is bubbling with excitement to show you all the love and hard work we've put into this adventure! It won't be long now, friends - it's only one hour to go!

We are counting the minutes until the release!

Brainwash Gang & Headup

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1796220/Laika_Aged_Through_Blood/