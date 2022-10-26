 Skip to content

Drift Type C update for 26 October 2022

Version 0.49

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

RALLY MODE. Added 64 rally stages across 13 locales organized into 8 seasons and 2 tours.
Added more appropriate lap times to the Sideways Rally championship.
Improved feel of sandstone surface type.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1975861
