We've made some minor fixes and made preparations for the upcoming major updates.
The next one is scheduled for 10/28/2022
KAIJU MONSTER VR update for 26 October 2022
Minor update from 10/26/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
We've made some minor fixes and made preparations for the upcoming major updates.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update