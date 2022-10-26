 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KAIJU MONSTER VR update for 26 October 2022

Minor update from 10/26/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9804762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've made some minor fixes and made preparations for the upcoming major updates.
The next one is scheduled for 10/28/2022

Changed files in this update

Depot 1748911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link