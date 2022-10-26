 Skip to content

Little Witch in the Woods update for 26 October 2022

EA Release 1.6.22.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9804673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Solved the problem that the save file could not be loaded properly when returning to the previous version after saving progress in the beta version

Changed files in this update

Depot 1594941
Depot 1594942
