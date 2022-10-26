- Solved the problem that the save file could not be loaded properly when returning to the previous version after saving progress in the beta version
Little Witch in the Woods update for 26 October 2022
EA Release 1.6.22.0 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
