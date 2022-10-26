Patch Notes: 0.11.0.11

https://store.steampowered.com/app/872670/SCP_Pandemic_Early_Access/
- Fixed collision issues in Outpost Axiom (Hunt)
- Removed Hunt Cleanup from main menu until a fix can be made
- Fixed a crash relating to bans
- Added reload audio to P90
- Added Resonator and SCP-098 spawns to AI testing
- Fixed game not restarting when players die in Hunt
- Fixed party zombie guards having no animations
- Fixed guards in Outpost Axiom (Hunt) spawning waaaaay too much
- Fixed ballistics crash
- Fixed some misc bugs
- Fixed a crash with SCP-173-B
- Fixed spawns under the map in Area 12
- Fixed some objects in the wrong streaming levels in Area 12
