SCP: Pandemic - Alpha Testing update for 26 October 2022

Patch Notes: 0.11.0.11

  • Fixed collision issues in Outpost Axiom (Hunt)
  • Removed Hunt Cleanup from main menu until a fix can be made
  • Fixed a crash relating to bans
  • Added reload audio to P90
  • Added Resonator and SCP-098 spawns to AI testing
  • Fixed game not restarting when players die in Hunt
  • Fixed party zombie guards having no animations
  • Fixed guards in Outpost Axiom (Hunt) spawning waaaaay too much
  • Fixed ballistics crash
  • Fixed some misc bugs
  • Fixed a crash with SCP-173-B
  • Fixed spawns under the map in Area 12
  • Fixed some objects in the wrong streaming levels in Area 12

