Save The Princess update for 26 October 2022

Update 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 9804462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue that loaded the wrong secret level in the caves.
Fixed an issue that displayed wrong sprites in the world map once a secret path had been found.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2132091
