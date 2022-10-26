 Skip to content

太吾绘卷 The Scroll Of Taiwu update for 26 October 2022

测试分支紧急修复：22-10-26

修复错误：

修复在传剑的过程中通过人物浏览模式能够选择不符合要求的传人造成数据异常的BUG

Changed depots in alpha branch

The Scroll Of Taiwu Alpha Depot 838351
