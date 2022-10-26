测试分支紧急修复：22-10-26

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
View all patches · Build 9804331 · Last edited 26 October 2022 – 14:19:06 UTC
by Wendy
修复在传剑的过程中通过人物浏览模式能够选择不符合要求的传人造成数据异常的BUG
