- Fixed sound effects have low dB, even on highest volume amount
- Fixed player character may fall through the world during seed cinematic
- Decreased visibility distance of interaction prompts
- Minor translation updates
Death Relives Demo update for 26 October 2022
Death Relives Demo Update - v0.11.1.0
