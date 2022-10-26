 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Death Relives Demo update for 26 October 2022

Death Relives Demo Update - v0.11.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9804207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed sound effects have low dB, even on highest volume amount
  • Fixed player character may fall through the world during seed cinematic
  • Decreased visibility distance of interaction prompts
  • Minor translation updates

Changed files in this update

Depot 2167201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link