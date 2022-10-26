 Skip to content

The Backrooms: Survival update for 26 October 2022

Small Patch

Small Patch

Build 9804105

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some bugs from recent update:
-adrenaline achievement not unlocking
-a bug where impostor freezes on being damaged
-adrenaline shot description typo
-lead pipe being unable to be dropped/unequipped

