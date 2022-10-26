Fixed some bugs from recent update:
-adrenaline achievement not unlocking
-a bug where impostor freezes on being damaged
-adrenaline shot description typo
-lead pipe being unable to be dropped/unequipped
The Backrooms: Survival update for 26 October 2022
Small Patch
Fixed some bugs from recent update:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update