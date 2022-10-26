 Skip to content

Rikki Kuu update for 26 October 2022

Hotfix 0.18.2.9c

Share · View all patches · Build 9804006 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Audio
  • default master volume changed to 50% from 100%.
  • explosion sfx now part of "Rumbles" set of audio; distance increased 25% and base volume lowered 3db.
  • attenuation model for drone & weapon sounds changed to linear from inverse-distance - it should now be possible to hear incoming gunfire & nearby drones.
  • drone engine sfx range changed to 2800m and made 2db quieter.
  • autocannon shoot sfx range changed to 1800m.
  • plasma cannon shoot sfx range changed to 2500m.
Drones
  • enemy fire rate scaling reduced 50%.
  • drone death explosion added, purple/magenta-colored.
Bugfixes
  • convex hulls can sometimes run into precision issues when computing area, resulting in NaN drone stats and other problems.

