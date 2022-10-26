Hotfix 0.18.2.9c

Audio
- default master volume changed to 50% from 100%.
- explosion sfx now part of "Rumbles" set of audio; distance increased 25% and base volume lowered 3db.
- attenuation model for drone & weapon sounds changed to linear from inverse-distance - it should now be possible to hear incoming gunfire & nearby drones.
- drone engine sfx range changed to 2800m and made 2db quieter.
- autocannon shoot sfx range changed to 1800m.
- plasma cannon shoot sfx range changed to 2500m.
Drones
- enemy fire rate scaling reduced 50%.
- drone death explosion added, purple/magenta-colored.
Bugfixes
- convex hulls can sometimes run into precision issues when computing area, resulting in NaN drone stats and other problems.
