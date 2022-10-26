 Skip to content

Melody's Escape update for 26 October 2022

Third-party library upgrade for compatibility

Build 9803963 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated the third-party library "BASS" on Windows and Linux to its latest version, for Steam Deck compatibility.

