- Adds a new map for Firefight game mode
- Grifball game mode improvements
- Fixes an issue with Forge map sharing
- Fixes an issue with stars limit for clans
- Bug fixes and other improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 26 October 2022
Update 3.39
Patchnotes via Steam Community
