Her Name Was Fire update for 26 October 2022

HNWF Patch Notes 0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9803940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue in which some players using controller were having casting interruptions.
  • Removed buffer time between strong and normal enemies spawn.
  • Added The Metabolism as a possible card in Gatling Twig builds.
  • Increased spawn rate of some enemies.
  • Modified damage increase values for The Witch, and added a base damage decrease to balance the card effect.

Changed files in this update

