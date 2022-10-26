- Fixed issue in which some players using controller were having casting interruptions.
- Removed buffer time between strong and normal enemies spawn.
- Added The Metabolism as a possible card in Gatling Twig builds.
- Increased spawn rate of some enemies.
- Modified damage increase values for The Witch, and added a base damage decrease to balance the card effect.
Her Name Was Fire update for 26 October 2022
HNWF Patch Notes 0.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
