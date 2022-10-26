- Fixed a problem where players would get stuck when loading from the first scene to another scene without talks.
- Fixed the problem that the cost for reviving overflowed after the player died many times.
互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 26 October 2022
Minor Fixing Update
