互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 26 October 2022

Minor Fixing Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a problem where players would get stuck when loading from the first scene to another scene without talks.
  • Fixed the problem that the cost for reviving overflowed after the player died many times.

