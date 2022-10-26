 Skip to content

Cartel Tycoon update for 26 October 2022

Patch Notes - Cartel Tycoon v 1.0.0.4467 (Hotfix #1)

Share · View all patches · Build 9803729 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: You can now earn Steam Achievements again! Some of them will be granted to you, some will require doing the required actions again. Sorry, we missed it during the Release ːcartel_sadː
  • Fixed: Multiple Localization and text issues

