Rising Lords update for 1 November 2022

0.17.3 (November 1)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Ignore defeated players for loot which could cause problems
  • fixed rare reported end-turn game freeze
  • broken ladder rendering due to wall-render rewrite
  • army flags incorrectly shifted on some minimaps
  • rare castle crash near map borders
  • input box crash
  • 'not enough slots' and 'too few tiles' crash going to battles in beta in small or odd regions
  • 'read only variable?' crash going to battle

Changes:

  • AI wall attack improvements
  • tile-cache changes
  • additional cache usage
  • minor render change fixes

