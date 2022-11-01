0.17.3 (November 1)
Fixes:
- Ignore defeated players for loot which could cause problems
- fixed rare reported end-turn game freeze
- broken ladder rendering due to wall-render rewrite
- army flags incorrectly shifted on some minimaps
- rare castle crash near map borders
- input box crash
- 'not enough slots' and 'too few tiles' crash going to battles in beta in small or odd regions
- 'read only variable?' crash going to battle
Changes:
- AI wall attack improvements
- tile-cache changes
- additional cache usage
- minor render change fixes
