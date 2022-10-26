Hotfix 0.9.69

Bug Fixes:
- Problem with enemies and player's army collision, which reflected on enemies easily getting through player's army and surrounding it, therefore becoming too powerful;
- Crash that happened after army performed "Move out" order while defensive structures under construction were in selection;
- Bug that happened after ordering "Upgrade" while having buildings in upgrade state in selection - those buildings therefore had their upgrade state cancelled;
- Problem with loading some of the broken saves;
- Small UI fixes;
- Localization fixes.
Changed files in this update