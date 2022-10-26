 Skip to content

Diplomacy is Not an Option update for 26 October 2022

Hotfix 0.9.69

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Problem with enemies and player's army collision, which reflected on enemies easily getting through player's army and surrounding it, therefore becoming too powerful;
  • Crash that happened after army performed "Move out" order while defensive structures under construction were in selection;
  • Bug that happened after ordering "Upgrade" while having buildings in upgrade state in selection - those buildings therefore had their upgrade state cancelled;
  • Problem with loading some of the broken saves;
  • Small UI fixes;
  • Localization fixes.

