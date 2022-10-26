[Tianxia Escort Agency] Update log on October 25, 2022

New content:
- [Creative Workshop] is now open and supports the following modules:
A - Allow players to replace the art resources when creating the protagonist
B - Allow players to replace the art resources of the escort/helper/waiter
C - Players are allowed to customize the initial value of the game, such as initial silver, time, etc
D - Allows players to customize the monster strength of existing Jianghu forces
Note: In the future, we will gradually open more creative workshop modules to support
- In the auditorium, the function of [Automatic Continuous Apprenticeship] is added
- In the dream challenge, the [Dream] function is added. Clicking Dream can consume 2400 two keys to connect the meridians and acupoints perfectly
- The "crushable" prompt icon and animation are added to the icon of the feud force in the Martial Arts Practice Hall to facilitate players to quickly locate the feud
System optimization:
- The probability of creating the best equipment is increased
- The system time of the last change of the archive is added in the archive interface
- When you click a card in the main hall, other cards will automatically turn over (without multiple clicks)
- The newly added status is displayed in the martial arts museum. Move the mouse to view tips
- When a character falls to the ground in the dream challenge, a floating word prompt is added when exiting the fight
- The entry time is adjusted from 30 days to 15 days
- When the role is completed, a floating word prompt is added
- Now the sound effect of automatic escort will no longer appear
- Jianghu Martial Arts Effect Adjustment:
[Sudden Claw Pulls out the Heart] The number of heart loss turns of the target is - 1, and the heart loss probability is adjusted from 100% to 50%
- Equipment package effect optimization:
A - [Fanyun] 4-piece set - escort time is adjusted to - 5%
B - [Light shaking] 4-piece set - escort silver reward+15%
C - [Seven Wonders] 4-piece set - 15% chance to poison the target with general attack, 10% life will be deducted each round, lasting for 3 rounds
D - [Breaking the Wind] 4-piece set - 20% chance to ignore the target's defense in general attack
E - [Reduce Violence] 4-piece set - self critical hit rate+15%
F - [Cihang] 2-piece set - self life+8%
G - [Chen Yang] 4-piece set - success rate of control skill+25%
H - [Second degree] 4-piece set - 20% chance to trigger combo attack for general attack
I - [Bodhi] 4-piece set - block rate+15%
J - [Douzhuan] 4-piece set - active skill critical hit rate+30%
K - [decontamination] 2-piece set - attack+10%
L - [Light] 4-piece set - 15% chance of general attack to stun the target for 1 round
M - [Blood Sacrifice] 4-piece set - all attacks add 15% blood
N - [Concealed Steps] 4-piece set - Dart encounter hidden thunder probability - 50%
O - [Rush] 4-piece set - escort time - 10%
P - [10000 rolls] 4-piece set - escort experience bonus+50%
Q - [Merchant] 4 Piece Set - 100% Win 1-2 liang
R - [Smart] 4-piece set -+30% chance of Jianghu strange news
S - [Thousand Miles] 4-piece set - escort silver reward+20%
Bug fix:
- Fixed the bug of incomplete text display of the interior decoration effect in the bedroom interface
- Fixed the bug of incomplete display of individual skill effect text in the secret script exchange interface
- Fixed a bug that could not open the secret script exchange interface until the first secret script was obtained
- Fixed the bug that the text of individual skills was not fully displayed in the character list interface
- Fixed the bug that the skill description text was not completely displayed in the Green Dragon Club and martial arts exchange interface
- Fixed a bug that did not appear on the CD time in the skill description of the active skill [Authentic Avenue]
- Fixed the bug that the text description was wrong when [Ornament - Luban Lock] added active skills to characters
- Fixed the bug that the text description was not updated after the upgrade of [skill - plucking the hair from the goose]
- Fixed the bug that [Skill - Salted Fish Turning Over] caused the summoned unit to trigger the chance to display abnormal text when receiving combo
- Fixed the bug that [Skill - Sweep the Army] caused the summoned unit to trigger the chance to display abnormal text when getting splash
- Fixed a "+" bug in the description text of [Pendulum - Bronze Mirror] Effect 3
- Bugs with incorrect grade descriptions in some secret collections have been fixed
- Fixed the bug that the text description was not updated after the upgrade of [Skill - Vigorous Wind Gathering]
- Fixed a bug that did not appear in the text of the recovery effect in the [Skill - Cultivation Sword Technique] war report
- Fixed the bug of abnormal floor number and role data in the bedroom
- Fixed an abnormal bug in the skill level display in the martial arts museum
- Fixed multiple bugs that caused conflicts in martial arts academies with the probability of reducing the active skill CD. Now only the one with the highest probability will be used to judge
- Fixed the bug that prompted the end of the visit in the Righteous Gathering Hall at the wrong time
- Fixed repeated bugs of Jianghu forces in the Jianghu general situation interface of individual players in the auditorium
- Fixed the bug that multiple characters were injured but only one character entered the healing state
Changed files in this update