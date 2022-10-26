 Skip to content

Lunch Lady update for 26 October 2022

Patch 1.7.2 | Halloween Event

Patch 1.7.2 | Halloween Event

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Trick or Treat!
1.7.2 Patch Notes:

I added some internal stuff that allow me to do seasonal events.
So, here's a little Halloween Event that gives you 2x EXP.

Have fun!

Beepbep
Manic Mice

