- The mobile elevator is now going down automatically, instead of having to use buttons at its base
- Fixed one stencil shape was missing from the HoloStencils' list
- Fixed marketplace email for a painting was not using the right text
- Fixed a small part of one shelf (from the shop) was not properly paintable
- Fixed parts of the sofa was imprecise to paint
- Fixed a glow effect of the gallery coloring wand being visible through walls
- Fixed a texture issue, under one wing of the camper ship
- Fixed a rare bug stopping gallery visitors to appear
- Added some extra security to prevent multiple saving at once
SuchArt! update for 26 October 2022
Patch 2.0.5.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
