SuchArt! update for 26 October 2022

Patch 2.0.5.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The mobile elevator is now going down automatically, instead of having to use buttons at its base
  • Fixed one stencil shape was missing from the HoloStencils' list
  • Fixed marketplace email for a painting was not using the right text
  • Fixed a small part of one shelf (from the shop) was not properly paintable
  • Fixed parts of the sofa was imprecise to paint
  • Fixed a glow effect of the gallery coloring wand being visible through walls
  • Fixed a texture issue, under one wing of the camper ship
  • Fixed a rare bug stopping gallery visitors to appear
  • Added some extra security to prevent multiple saving at once

