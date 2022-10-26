1.0.18 - Candy Bar + lots of misc. fixes

Back with more fixes. We've changed our work flow so patches should be much more stable than they were in the past. I can't say for certain we'll always be perfect, but things have been a lot better on our end after making these changes.
Thanks, as always, for your patience and for sticking with us!
Here's what's new:
- A new item (candy bar) has been added to the house, which can be given to a specific victim
- You can disarm bear traps when using a controller
- Additional controller interactions fixed
- You can unlock the Easy achievement when beating it on Medium. If you've already completed the game on Medium, then you will unlock the Easy achievement when you boot up the game
- Fixed issue where the button prompt for commanding victims wasn't updating to your rebinded controls
- Improved issue where the Butcher could stack multiple bear traps on top of each other. During testing we saw this happen in one scenario, though it should be much less frequent.
- Fixed bug where dog did not react to you touching it
- Fixed bug where you could still interact with a security camera after it was shot out
- Fixed issue where stealing the Butcher's key while he was stuck in a trap lead to weird animation issues (it was fun while it lasted though)
- PART 4 should no longer be unlocked by default
- Photo mode should correctly unlock
- Improvements to the audio occlusion system
- Additional feedback added to an end-game puzzle, so it's easier to tell when you've entered the correct code
- Fixed bug where you could get stuck between the 1st floor bathroom door and inside a cabinet
- On Easy mode, any Screws that were removed no longer have a shine on them
- Added some ambience/music to a specific secret room
- Adjusted the default volume levels
- Fixed some issues related to the prologue house
More fixes and adjustments are on the way. A few have been promised for a few days now, but have been difficult to replicate. We're doing our best to continue improving the game!
Still to do:
- victim dead bodies get stuck in the air under certain conditions (I know, I know... this one's been on the Coming Soon list for a while)
- being able to kill victims with the knife
- improvements to movable objects (chairs)
- improvement to framerate in attic
Changed files in this update