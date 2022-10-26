1.0.18 - Candy Bar + lots of misc. fixes

Back with more fixes. We've changed our work flow so patches should be much more stable than they were in the past. I can't say for certain we'll always be perfect, but things have been a lot better on our end after making these changes.

Thanks, as always, for your patience and for sticking with us!

Here's what's new:

A new item (candy bar) has been added to the house, which can be given to a specific victim

You can disarm bear traps when using a controller

Additional controller interactions fixed

You can unlock the Easy achievement when beating it on Medium. If you've already completed the game on Medium, then you will unlock the Easy achievement when you boot up the game

Fixed issue where the button prompt for commanding victims wasn't updating to your rebinded controls

Improved issue where the Butcher could stack multiple bear traps on top of each other. During testing we saw this happen in one scenario, though it should be much less frequent.

Fixed bug where dog did not react to you touching it

Fixed bug where you could still interact with a security camera after it was shot out

Fixed issue where stealing the Butcher's key while he was stuck in a trap lead to weird animation issues (it was fun while it lasted though)

PART 4 should no longer be unlocked by default

Photo mode should correctly unlock

Improvements to the audio occlusion system

Additional feedback added to an end-game puzzle, so it's easier to tell when you've entered the correct code

Fixed bug where you could get stuck between the 1st floor bathroom door and inside a cabinet

On Easy mode, any Screws that were removed no longer have a shine on them

Added some ambience/music to a specific secret room

Adjusted the default volume levels

Fixed some issues related to the prologue house

More fixes and adjustments are on the way. A few have been promised for a few days now, but have been difficult to replicate. We're doing our best to continue improving the game!

Still to do: