- Fixed: Animals wandering outside their pens (again, hopefully this time it'll stick)
- Fixed: Tracks and fireflies for the new monster
- Fixed: Cabbage correctly grows in winter again
- Fixed: "don't show again" now actually saves and doesn't show again
- Fixed a few small vegetation rendering issues
- Fixed a few minor code issues
- Fixed a couple minor dialog texts
- Fixed: "Children's Tales" now correctly enables the Stone Hut
- Balance: Some balance improvements for the new maps
- Balance: Increased the AoE effect of the burning pile
- New animal pens icons
- Content DLC activated
- Improved the in-game manual a bit
Black Forest update for 26 October 2022
Big Bunch of Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
