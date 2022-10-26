 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 26 October 2022

Big Bunch of Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9802794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Animals wandering outside their pens (again, hopefully this time it'll stick)
  • Fixed: Tracks and fireflies for the new monster
  • Fixed: Cabbage correctly grows in winter again
  • Fixed: "don't show again" now actually saves and doesn't show again
  • Fixed a few small vegetation rendering issues
  • Fixed a few minor code issues
  • Fixed a couple minor dialog texts
  • Fixed: "Children's Tales" now correctly enables the Stone Hut
  • Balance: Some balance improvements for the new maps
  • Balance: Increased the AoE effect of the burning pile
  • New animal pens icons
  • Content DLC activated
  • Improved the in-game manual a bit

