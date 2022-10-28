Hotfix-v0.1-49798

Crash fix:
- Add check for corrupted save files (fix crashes on launch)
- Fix clothing shop crash
- Fix Surya heart event crash
- Attempt to fix a rare crash when picking up animal product
- Fix crash when ore veins intersect
- Fix possible crashes when changing the setting menu
- Fix rare crashes for NPC waypoint group
- Fix rare crashes when watching TV
- Fix ranch animal reset growing progress after load game
Bugfixes:
- Increase beach cleanup festival area
- Fix setting page always reverted to default after being applied once
- Fix 'customize' does not adjust to the preset hair color
- Garlic crop mesh now being shown correctly
