Coral Island update for 28 October 2022

Hotfix-v0.1-49798

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crash fix:

  • Add check for corrupted save files (fix crashes on launch)
  • Fix clothing shop crash
  • Fix Surya heart event crash
  • Attempt to fix a rare crash when picking up animal product
  • Fix crash when ore veins intersect
  • Fix possible crashes when changing the setting menu
  • Fix rare crashes for NPC waypoint group
  • Fix rare crashes when watching TV
  • Fix ranch animal reset growing progress after load game
    Bugfixes:
  • Increase beach cleanup festival area
  • Fix setting page always reverted to default after being applied once
  • Fix 'customize' does not adjust to the preset hair color
  • Garlic crop mesh now being shown correctly

