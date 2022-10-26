0.9.6.60 Update

Attention soldiers,
We're going to update the game today, expect server downtime between 12:00 - 15:00 CEST.
0.9.6.60 Changelog
- Fixed: 2D scopes persisting after death
- Fixed: Conflict - Radio boxes missing in HQ office buildings
- Fixed: Crash when a destructible entity would get destroyed too soon
- Fixed: Possible crash on character init possible if animations data is improper
- Fixed: Crash on detaching weapon
- Fixed: BaseLightManagerComponent reading past its buffer boundaries (happens with wrecked vehicles)
- Fixed: Crash when animating a door with BoneAnimated animation type without an animated mesh object
- Fixed: Registering kills when both the victim and the instigator were inside the same vehicle
- Fixed: Inability to construct Heavy Vehicle Depot on the Soviet side
- Fixed: Some airport lights were too bright
- Fixed: M203 and GP25 zeroing position
- Fixed: Memory leak on dedicated server related to widgets
- Fixed: Focus in freelook by moving sight switching combo to Ctrl+RMB and RB + Left Trigger on gamepad
- Fixed: Improved door network synchronization
- Fixed: CarControllerInputs not default initialized possibly leading to unpredictable results
- Fixed: Crash when interrupting weapon switching
- Changed: Polished search lights for Uaz and Ural
- Tweaked: Don't animate door physics in the resource browser
- Removed: Weapon inspection rotate keybind that had no function
Changed depots in internal branch