Sector's Edge update for 26 October 2022

Open Beta - v2.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, lots of fixes in this one! Will add some screenshots in a sec

Fixes

  • Fixed funky scrolling after clearing the settings search field with the X button
  • Fixed ship textures when joining a server in the background
  • Fixed rich presence for the shooting range / in-game text
  • Fixed duplicate players in the social sidebar after adding/removing them from your party
  • Fixed issues with redeeming keys
  • The Double click to exit text no longer moves around when exiting the game
  • The server list no longer unsorts when adjusting filters
  • Enabling the Toggle Scope setting while customising sights no longer un-scopes the gun
  • Licence/loadout UI is now hidden when modifying settings
  • Fixed negative boost timers
  • Fixed the description text for the Entity shadows setting
  • Stats are now correctly refreshed when changing between Steam accounts on the same computer
  • 'Boosts x30' text changed to 'Boosts - 30 hours' in the store to match the new boost system
  • Fixed underwater sound muffling on the Reactor map
  • Fixed issues with equipping titles earned from the Teamplay progression (Uplifter, Watchman, etc)
  • Removed the empty void from Subway
  • The Screen Shake setting is now saved correctly
  • Servers on the server list no longer show 25/24 when a player is connecting to a full server
  • Fixed out of bound issues on Breakthrough on maps with non-linear zone layouts (e.g. Ancient Crossing, Corahk Canyon)
  • Clicking on the inventory UI will no longer spawn you in game
  • Capture text now shows on your team base when you're holding the enemy flag, and your current flag is stolen
  • Fixed a server freeze when redeploying after changing to spectator and back
  • Ghost structures are no longer created when looking at empty structure panels in the ship
  • Custom lobbies now expire when all players leave
  • Fixed copy-pasting

Changes

  • If you're looking at the server list, you will auto-join the server that your party leader joins
  • If you're customising loadouts/structures when a party leader, a 'auto-joining in 10 seconds. Click here to cancel' message appears at the bottom of your screen
  • Pressing escape will now take you back to the previous screen, or close the settings window
  • Pressing escape on the presets screen, or clicking 'Return to loadouts' in the top left, will now take you back to your loadout
  • Split settings up into better categories

Additions

  • Reserved party members now show on the scoreboard
  • 'X slots reserved' notifications when joining a lobby as the party leader
  • Players can now redeem keys for boosts, skin tokens, character tokens and each pack in the store. Creator program + giveaways coming soon!
  • 'You are carrying the flag. Press Z to drop it' text at the top of the screen
  • A dedicated Drop Flag keybind (previously it was the same as Pick up Primary)
  • Log Keyboard Input general setting for diagnosing input lag issues

Balancing

  • Grenades can no longer be detonated by explosive splash damage (must shoot it directly)
  • Friendly C4, Disruptors, Extractors and Reinforcers no longer explode when shot by friendlies with non-explosive weaponry

