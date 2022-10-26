Open Beta - v2.0.3

Hey all, lots of fixes in this one! Will add some screenshots in a sec
Fixes
- Fixed funky scrolling after clearing the settings search field with the
Xbutton
- Fixed ship textures when joining a server in the background
- Fixed rich presence for the shooting range / in-game text
- Fixed duplicate players in the social sidebar after adding/removing them from your party
- Fixed issues with redeeming keys
- The
Double click to exittext no longer moves around when exiting the game
- The server list no longer unsorts when adjusting filters
- Enabling the
Toggle Scopesetting while customising sights no longer un-scopes the gun
- Licence/loadout UI is now hidden when modifying settings
- Fixed negative boost timers
- Fixed the description text for the
Entity shadowssetting
- Stats are now correctly refreshed when changing between Steam accounts on the same computer
- 'Boosts x30' text changed to 'Boosts - 30 hours' in the store to match the new boost system
- Fixed underwater sound muffling on the Reactor map
- Fixed issues with equipping titles earned from the Teamplay progression (Uplifter, Watchman, etc)
- Removed the empty void from Subway
- The
Screen Shakesetting is now saved correctly
- Servers on the server list no longer show
25/24when a player is connecting to a full server
- Fixed out of bound issues on Breakthrough on maps with non-linear zone layouts (e.g. Ancient Crossing, Corahk Canyon)
- Clicking on the inventory UI will no longer spawn you in game
Capturetext now shows on your team base when you're holding the enemy flag, and your current flag is stolen
- Fixed a server freeze when redeploying after changing to spectator and back
- Ghost structures are no longer created when looking at empty structure panels in the ship
- Custom lobbies now expire when all players leave
- Fixed copy-pasting
Changes
- If you're looking at the server list, you will auto-join the server that your party leader joins
- If you're customising loadouts/structures when a party leader, a 'auto-joining in 10 seconds. Click here to cancel' message appears at the bottom of your screen
- Pressing escape will now take you back to the previous screen, or close the settings window
- Pressing escape on the presets screen, or clicking 'Return to loadouts' in the top left, will now take you back to your loadout
- Split settings up into better categories
Additions
- Reserved party members now show on the scoreboard
- 'X slots reserved' notifications when joining a lobby as the party leader
- Players can now redeem keys for boosts, skin tokens, character tokens and each pack in the store. Creator program + giveaways coming soon!
- 'You are carrying the flag. Press Z to drop it' text at the top of the screen
- A dedicated
Drop Flagkeybind (previously it was the same as
Pick up Primary)
Log Keyboard Inputgeneral setting for diagnosing input lag issues
Balancing
- Grenades can no longer be detonated by explosive splash damage (must shoot it directly)
- Friendly C4, Disruptors, Extractors and Reinforcers no longer explode when shot by friendlies with non-explosive weaponry
