麻雀一番街 - 線上日本麻將 update for 26 October 2022

Update Notice (10/27)

There will be an update scheduled on 10/27. Check out the details below! (GMT+9)

〓Update Details〓

  1. New event of ' Pumpkin Hunt '.
    During the event, players can claim limited Tabletop, Tiles, Animation and other rewards by completing the event tasks.
    Event duration: The end of maintenance on Oct 27th ~ 05:00 Nov 11th (UTC+9).
    Exchange rewards between: The end of maintenance on Oct 27th~ 23:59 Nov 13th (UTC+9).
  2. Adds 2 new limited outfits in Station:
    Outfit-Halloween Dancing (Saotome Yurika)
    Outfit- Charming Witch (Natsuumi Marin)
  3. Tiles drop event of ' Tiles - Pumpkin '.
    During the event, players will have a chance to obtain the "Tiles – Pumpkin" by joining Ranked Matches.
  • "Tiles – Pumpkin" only valid for 24 hours and can be obtained multiple times via Ranked Matches.
    Event duration: The end of maintenance on Oct 27th ~ 23:59 Nov 13th (UTC+9).
  1. Social media shares event of ' Tiles – Pumpkin '.
    During the event, players can obtain the "Jack-o'-Lantern" x10 after taking a screenshot of using the "Tiles - Pumpkin" in-game and posting the screenshot on Twitter or Facebook with UID and hashtag of #RiichiCity.
  • "Jack-o'-Lantern" can be used for rewards exchange at 'Pumpkin Hunt' event.
    Event duration: The end of maintenance on Oct 27th ~ 23:59 Nov 13th (UTC+9).
  1. Adds 1 new Halloween Tabletop in Station.
  2. New event of 'Guess the Riichi City Cup winner'. Let's guess who will be the winner this time!
    Guess end time: 20:00 Oct 29th (UTC+9)
  3. Optimizes the display of Tiles marks in-game.
  4. Other optimization for gaming experience.

