Update Notice (10/27)
There will be an update scheduled on 10/27. Check out the details below! (GMT+9)
〓Update Details〓
- New event of ' Pumpkin Hunt '.
During the event, players can claim limited Tabletop, Tiles, Animation and other rewards by completing the event tasks.
Event duration: The end of maintenance on Oct 27th ~ 05:00 Nov 11th (UTC+9).
Exchange rewards between: The end of maintenance on Oct 27th~ 23:59 Nov 13th (UTC+9).
- Adds 2 new limited outfits in Station:
Outfit-Halloween Dancing (Saotome Yurika)
Outfit- Charming Witch (Natsuumi Marin)
- Tiles drop event of ' Tiles - Pumpkin '.
During the event, players will have a chance to obtain the "Tiles – Pumpkin" by joining Ranked Matches.
- "Tiles – Pumpkin" only valid for 24 hours and can be obtained multiple times via Ranked Matches.
Event duration: The end of maintenance on Oct 27th ~ 23:59 Nov 13th (UTC+9).
- Social media shares event of ' Tiles – Pumpkin '.
During the event, players can obtain the "Jack-o'-Lantern" x10 after taking a screenshot of using the "Tiles - Pumpkin" in-game and posting the screenshot on Twitter or Facebook with UID and hashtag of #RiichiCity.
- "Jack-o'-Lantern" can be used for rewards exchange at 'Pumpkin Hunt' event.
Event duration: The end of maintenance on Oct 27th ~ 23:59 Nov 13th (UTC+9).
- Adds 1 new Halloween Tabletop in Station.
- New event of 'Guess the Riichi City Cup winner'. Let's guess who will be the winner this time!
Guess end time: 20:00 Oct 29th (UTC+9)
- Optimizes the display of Tiles marks in-game.
- Other optimization for gaming experience.
