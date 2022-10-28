 Skip to content

Prime of Flames update for 28 October 2022

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.15

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.15

Build 9801832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please check the update list:

Optimizing Game Experience:

  • Bloodline becomes an independent character additional abilities
  • The [Phantasm] is adjusted to: This character's Attack ignores Armor
  • The [Dragon God] is adjusted to: This character has 50% chance to loot 1 blood crystal at the end of battle
  • The props in the Smithy can now be carried by consuming materials before the Journey, with a maximum of 3
  • Added Ancient Encyclopedia, view it in the Esc menu
  • Enhanced the survivability of the Flying Boar summoned by Tampo
  • Strengthen the trait of Mandala [Demonic Form]
  • Optimized the description of [Mark of Hatred], it should also take effect when friendly units are attacked

Problem fix:

  • Fixed an issue that a characters with [Bestialize] might get stuck when encountering Sin Eater
  • Fixed wrong debuff names given by [Hunter's Mark] and [Tracking Mark]
  • Fixed the issue that the "Missing Armor" debuff of [Steal Armor] was invalid
  • Fixed an issue where the "Choose" option may display "Remove" when the character is upgraded
  • Fixed an issue where there was a duplicate Dragon Rider in the Illustration

