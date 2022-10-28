Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.15

Please check the update list:
Optimizing Game Experience:
- Bloodline becomes an independent character additional abilities
- The [Phantasm] is adjusted to: This character's Attack ignores Armor
- The [Dragon God] is adjusted to: This character has 50% chance to loot 1 blood crystal at the end of battle
- The props in the Smithy can now be carried by consuming materials before the Journey, with a maximum of 3
- Added Ancient Encyclopedia, view it in the Esc menu
- Enhanced the survivability of the Flying Boar summoned by Tampo
- Strengthen the trait of Mandala [Demonic Form]
- Optimized the description of [Mark of Hatred], it should also take effect when friendly units are attacked
Problem fix:
- Fixed an issue that a characters with [Bestialize] might get stuck when encountering Sin Eater
- Fixed wrong debuff names given by [Hunter's Mark] and [Tracking Mark]
- Fixed the issue that the "Missing Armor" debuff of [Steal Armor] was invalid
- Fixed an issue where the "Choose" option may display "Remove" when the character is upgraded
- Fixed an issue where there was a duplicate Dragon Rider in the Illustration
