- Right clicking to cancel placement of structure no longer moves selected units.
- Left clicking to place structure no longer de-selects units.
- Slightly changed siege timings in level 1 world 3. (This is minor but makes the level slightly more difficult)
Open The Gates! update for 26 October 2022
Minor Update 1.0.10
