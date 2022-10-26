 Skip to content

Open The Gates! update for 26 October 2022

Minor Update 1.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 9801587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Right clicking to cancel placement of structure no longer moves selected units.
  • Left clicking to place structure no longer de-selects units.
  • Slightly changed siege timings in level 1 world 3. (This is minor but makes the level slightly more difficult)

