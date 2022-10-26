 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zeepkist update for 26 October 2022

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 11, Patch 5

Share · View all patches · Build 9801579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Added setting for automatically subscribe to workshop levels (default on)

Fixed:

  • Fixed Workshop not uploading correctly
  • Workshop levels are now deleted from Disk when unsubscribing
  • Fixed a chat exploit
  • Various internal fixes

Changed files in this update

Zeepkist Content Depot 1440671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link