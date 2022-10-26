Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 11, Patch 5

Added:
- Added setting for automatically subscribe to workshop levels (default on)
Fixed:
- Fixed Workshop not uploading correctly
- Workshop levels are now deleted from Disk when unsubscribing
- Fixed a chat exploit
- Various internal fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added:
Fixed:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update