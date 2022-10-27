 Skip to content

Endzone - A World Apart update for 27 October 2022

Full Release Update | Hotfix #21 | V 1.2.8334.16234

Survivors!
We released a small hotfix addressing the issue of the game potentially crashing when adjusting the settings.



  • Options: The game should no longer crash when adjusting the settings


Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 1.2.8334.16234

