Full Release Update | Hotfix #21 | V 1.2.8334.16234

Survivors!
We released a small hotfix addressing the issue of the game potentially crashing when adjusting the settings.
- Options: The game should no longer crash when adjusting the settings
Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 1.2.8334.16234
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Survivors!
We released a small hotfix addressing the issue of the game potentially crashing when adjusting the settings.
Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 1.2.8334.16234
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update