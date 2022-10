Updated 3rd-party packages

This is our last build of C.O.D.E.R.E.D before our 0.3.0 release, which we anticipate will be available early next year. We have also released a demo of the game which includes a single map and bots. Please note that 0.2.7 is not indicative of the final product, 0.3.0 is undergoing many visual as well as gameplay-related changes.