Halloween update - Broken : paranormal investigation

Change:
When loading a map, the sound starts in a softer way
Fix:
Fixed a bug that could cut the ambience background sound
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Change:
When loading a map, the sound starts in a softer way
Fix:
Fixed a bug that could cut the ambience background sound
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update