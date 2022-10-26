 Skip to content

Broken : Paranormal investigation update for 26 October 2022

Halloween update - Broken : paranormal investigation

Last edited by Wendy

Change:
When loading a map, the sound starts in a softer way

Fix:
Fixed a bug that could cut the ambience background sound

