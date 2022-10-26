 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stardeus update for 26 October 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.113 (2022.10.26)

Share · View all patches · Build 9801204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.6.113 (2022.10.26)

  • [Feature] Relocating a storage will also relocate all contents
  • [UI/UX] Add "Task Priority" setting to all crafting devices
  • [UI/UX] When choosing a crafting target, the amount will automatically default to "available count" + 10
  • [UI/UX] Add more information tooltips when hovering items in various UI lists
  • [Misc] Add initial Polish community translation (12%)
  • [Bug] Fix "Weaponize a Cleaning Bot" achievement would unlock if raiding party had a weaponized cleaning bot
  • [Bug] Fix all workers would keep trying to reach the same piece of material that would be stuck in a wall, preventing other tasks from getting done
  • [Bug] Fix automatic object unstucking algorithm could end up leaving an object inside a wall if a nearby spot was not available
  • [Bug] Fix ordering a battery upgrade could break the visuals
  • [Bug] Fix Beings list (F7) would show all human preview icons with same skin color
  • [Bug] Fix Bridge Controls would still complain about unsafe environment after Auto Pilot upgrade was installed

Changed files in this update

Stardeus Prod Win64 Depot 1380916
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Linux Depot 1380917
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Mac Depot 1380918
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link