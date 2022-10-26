Patch notes: v0.6.113 (2022.10.26)

v0.6.113 (2022.10.26)
- [Feature] Relocating a storage will also relocate all contents
- [UI/UX] Add "Task Priority" setting to all crafting devices
- [UI/UX] When choosing a crafting target, the amount will automatically default to "available count" + 10
- [UI/UX] Add more information tooltips when hovering items in various UI lists
- [Misc] Add initial Polish community translation (12%)
- [Bug] Fix "Weaponize a Cleaning Bot" achievement would unlock if raiding party had a weaponized cleaning bot
- [Bug] Fix all workers would keep trying to reach the same piece of material that would be stuck in a wall, preventing other tasks from getting done
- [Bug] Fix automatic object unstucking algorithm could end up leaving an object inside a wall if a nearby spot was not available
- [Bug] Fix ordering a battery upgrade could break the visuals
- [Bug] Fix Beings list (F7) would show all human preview icons with same skin color
- [Bug] Fix Bridge Controls would still complain about unsafe environment after Auto Pilot upgrade was installed
