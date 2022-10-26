 Skip to content

GrandChase update for 26 October 2022

Welcome GrandChase: Coordi Seal Breaker Set Encore Event

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Clara (Nutcracker)
  • Rexion (Dark Rexion)
  • Sirius
  • Mad Tea Party

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.

