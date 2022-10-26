 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elf Sex Farm update for 26 October 2022

【版本更新】bug修復

Share · View all patches · Build 9801101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Türk Windows işletim sisteminden kaynaklanan siyah ekran sorunu giderilmeye çalışıldı.

An attempt has been made to fix the black screen issue caused by the Turkish Windows operating system.

在土耳其windows作業系統下引起的黑屏問題已經嘗試修復。

Changed files in this update

Depot 1738991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link