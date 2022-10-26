【版本更新】bug修復

Türk Windows işletim sisteminden kaynaklanan siyah ekran sorunu giderilmeye çalışıldı.
An attempt has been made to fix the black screen issue caused by the Turkish Windows operating system.
在土耳其windows作業系統下引起的黑屏問題已經嘗試修復。
