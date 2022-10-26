10/26 (Wed) Patch Note

Hello, this is Warhaven Team.
Below are the details of the Patch on 10/26(Wed).
**▣ Changes in Battlefields
■ Gella
- Ballistae that protect the base will no longer have great effects on the front line.
- Siegebringer**
: Bombarment Zone has widened. (700 > 850)
**■ Podden
- Time it takes to dismount Cannons has greatly decreased. (3 sec> 1 sec)
- Ballista**
: Reload time has increased. (5 sec > 6 sec)
: Time it takes to fix when destroyed has increased. (10 sec > 14.3 sec)
**■ Hwara
- Gliding speed (with Glider) has slightly increased. (600 > 750)
- Activation speed* of War Machines has greatly increased in 2nd and 3rd Escort Levels.
(2nd Escort Level: 150% > 250%, 3rd Escort Level: 200% > 275%)**
- Time it takes to activate War Machines after capturing footholds has greatly decreased.
**▣ Changes in Combatants
■ Hoet
- Immobilization effect of enemies attacked by Hoet has improved.**
**■ Guardian
- Armor-piercing damage will now be inflicted after blocking an enemy attack.**
: Damage reduction from armor-piercing damage (100% > 80%)
**■ Smoke
- Focused healing from ‘Healing Smoke’ decreased. (36 per sec > 30 per sec)
- Additional healing from ‘Healing Smoke’ decreased. (12 per sec > 7 per sec)
- AoE of ‘Smoke Wall’ decreased. **
**■ Warhammer
- The duration where Warhammer becomes Unstoppable during ‘Headbutt’ increased.
- Stronger basic attack will be ready after successfully striking the enemy with ‘Headbutt’ and ‘Ground Slam’.
- Ground Slam
: AoE increased
: Warhammer says his armor’s too heavy, he will now jump less during Ground Slam.
- Hammer Blow**
: Hammer will no longer hit its surroundings when fully charged.
: Normal damage from Hammer Blow’s Armor-piercing damage has increased. (Horizontal 42 > 84, Vertical 50 > 100)
: Enemies hit by Hammer Blow will be pushed back further.
- AoE of hammer attacks has slightly increased.
- Defense Power while using the below skills will increase.
**■ Arch
- Immortal Power gained after a kill assist has slightly decreased. **
**▣ System Changes
- Amount of Immortal Power acquired has slightly decreased.
- Certain statistics for Battle Points have changed.
: Arch’s points for ‘Kill Assist’ have changed. (600 > 420)
: Arch’s points for ‘Kills’ have changed. (600 > 420)
: Arch’s points for ‘Immortal Kills’ have changed. (1200 > 840)
- Certain descriptions for Guardian have changed.**
: Guardian’s Help(F1) texts for ‘Block’ have changed.
: Guardian’s descriptions for ‘Block’ in the Boot Camp have changed.
: Guardian’s descriptions for ‘Headbutt’ in the Boot Camp have changed.
: Guardian’s descriptions for ‘Ground Slam’ in the Boot Camp have changed.
▣ Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players could go into unintended paths in Moshabarg.
- Fixed an issue where players could not spawn on footholds under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where effects of Magnetic Field did not go away after spawning.
- Fixed an issue where gliding speed would greatly increase after using ‘Ox Slash’ when ‘High Speed Ox Slash’ perk is equipped.
- Projectiles of Ballista, Cannons, and etc. will now operate as intended when they hit each other.
▣ System Improvement
- Certain words have been to banned when creating usernames create a healthy gaming environment.
