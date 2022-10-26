 Skip to content

Warhaven Playtest update for 26 October 2022

10/26 (Wed) Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 9801053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, this is Warhaven Team.

Below are the details of the Patch on 10/26(Wed).

**▣ Changes in Battlefields
■ Gella

  • Ballistae that protect the base will no longer have great effects on the front line.
  • Siegebringer**
    : Bombarment Zone has widened. (700 > 850)

**■ Podden

  • Time it takes to dismount Cannons has greatly decreased. (3 sec> 1 sec)
  • Ballista**
    : Reload time has increased. (5 sec > 6 sec)
    : Time it takes to fix when destroyed has increased. (10 sec > 14.3 sec)

**■ Hwara

  • Gliding speed (with Glider) has slightly increased. (600 > 750)
  • Activation speed* of War Machines has greatly increased in 2nd and 3rd Escort Levels.
    (2nd Escort Level: 150% > 250%, 3rd Escort Level: 200% > 275%)**
  • Time it takes to activate War Machines after capturing footholds has greatly decreased.

**▣ Changes in Combatants
■ Hoet

  • Immobilization effect of enemies attacked by Hoet has improved.**

**■ Guardian

  • Armor-piercing damage will now be inflicted after blocking an enemy attack.**
    : Damage reduction from armor-piercing damage (100% > 80%)

**■ Smoke

  • Focused healing from ‘Healing Smoke’ decreased. (36 per sec > 30 per sec)
  • Additional healing from ‘Healing Smoke’ decreased. (12 per sec > 7 per sec)
  • AoE of ‘Smoke Wall’ decreased. **

**■ Warhammer

  • The duration where Warhammer becomes Unstoppable during ‘Headbutt’ increased.
  • Stronger basic attack will be ready after successfully striking the enemy with ‘Headbutt’ and ‘Ground Slam’.
  • Ground Slam
    : AoE increased
    : Warhammer says his armor’s too heavy, he will now jump less during Ground Slam.
    - Hammer Blow**
    : Hammer will no longer hit its surroundings when fully charged.
    : Normal damage from Hammer Blow’s Armor-piercing damage has increased. (Horizontal 42 > 84, Vertical 50 > 100)
    : Enemies hit by Hammer Blow will be pushed back further.
  • AoE of hammer attacks has slightly increased.
  • Defense Power while using the below skills will increase.

**■ Arch

  • Immortal Power gained after a kill assist has slightly decreased. **

**▣ System Changes

  • Amount of Immortal Power acquired has slightly decreased.
  • Certain statistics for Battle Points have changed.
    : Arch’s points for ‘Kill Assist’ have changed. (600 > 420)
    : Arch’s points for ‘Kills’ have changed. (600 > 420)
    : Arch’s points for ‘Immortal Kills’ have changed. (1200 > 840)
    - Certain descriptions for Guardian have changed.**
    : Guardian’s Help(F1) texts for ‘Block’ have changed.
    : Guardian’s descriptions for ‘Block’ in the Boot Camp have changed.
    : Guardian’s descriptions for ‘Headbutt’ in the Boot Camp have changed.
    : Guardian’s descriptions for ‘Ground Slam’ in the Boot Camp have changed.

▣ Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players could go into unintended paths in Moshabarg.
  • Fixed an issue where players could not spawn on footholds under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where effects of Magnetic Field did not go away after spawning.
  • Fixed an issue where gliding speed would greatly increase after using ‘Ox Slash’ when ‘High Speed Ox Slash’ perk is equipped.
  • Projectiles of Ballista, Cannons, and etc. will now operate as intended when they hit each other.

▣ System Improvement

  • Certain words have been to banned when creating usernames create a healthy gaming environment.

Thank you.

