Updated Glass Partition Doors in the hospital to play sound correctly on open/close.
Remapped file locations for maps.
Minor update to Pause and Death screen interfaces.
Pressure Within update for 26 October 2022
Quick Bug Fixes
Corrected an input control issue at the initial spawn location.
