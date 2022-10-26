 Skip to content

Pressure Within update for 26 October 2022

Quick Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9801050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corrected an input control issue at the initial spawn location.
Updated Glass Partition Doors in the hospital to play sound correctly on open/close.
Remapped file locations for maps.
Minor update to Pause and Death screen interfaces.

