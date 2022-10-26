 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 26 October 2022

Elite unique one-hand blunt weapons have been completed!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

316: Early Access 0.14.2 - October 26, 2022 1:05 AM EST
• Completed elite unique one-hand blunt weapons.

