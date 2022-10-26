316: Early Access 0.14.2 - October 26, 2022 1:05 AM EST
• Completed elite unique one-hand blunt weapons.
Nevergrind Online update for 26 October 2022
Elite unique one-hand blunt weapons have been completed!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
316: Early Access 0.14.2 - October 26, 2022 1:05 AM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update