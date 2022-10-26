 Skip to content

Nightmare: The Lunatic update for 26 October 2022

v0.1.9.1 Hotfixes

Hello.

We did hotfix to fix bugs.

v0.1.9 Update
About v0.1.9.1 update.

  • Hotfixes

  • Totem: Dragon and Phoenix Soup has been fixed.

  • Recover 30 HP every time you enter the boss room -> Recover 30 HP when you enter the boss room first time every stage
  • The size of the stage minimap and icons have been increased.
  • Weapon: Spear's the special attack's the duration of continuous use has been increased.

Thank you.

