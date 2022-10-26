v0.1.9.1 Hotfixes

Hello.
We did hotfix to fix bugs.
v0.1.9 Update
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1842730/view/3396302964518495570
About v0.1.9.1 update.
-
Hotfixes
-
Totem: Dragon and Phoenix Soup has been fixed.
- Recover 30 HP every time you enter the boss room -> Recover 30 HP when you enter the boss room first time every stage
- The size of the stage minimap and icons have been increased.
- Weapon: Spear's the special attack's the duration of continuous use has been increased.
Thank you.
Nightmare: The Lunatic Discord
https://discord.gg/6hw6TTyvBg
Changed files in this update