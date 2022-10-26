 Skip to content

遠古大陸外傳-古道的盡頭 update for 26 October 2022

2022/10/26更新註記

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.調降後期屬性武器材料所需的數量
2.修正部份錯誤

Changed files in this update

遠古大陸外傳-古道的盡頭 Content Depot 1169461
  • Loading history…
遠古大陸外傳-古道的盡頭 Content Depot 1169462
  • Loading history…
遠古大陸外傳-古道的盡頭 Content Depot 1169463
  • Loading history…
