1.調降後期屬性武器材料所需的數量
2.修正部份錯誤
遠古大陸外傳-古道的盡頭 update for 26 October 2022
2022/10/26更新註記
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1.調降後期屬性武器材料所需的數量
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
遠古大陸外傳-古道的盡頭 Content Depot 1169461
- Loading history…
遠古大陸外傳-古道的盡頭 Content Depot 1169462
- Loading history…
遠古大陸外傳-古道的盡頭 Content Depot 1169463
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update