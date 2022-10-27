v 1.0.4 now live!

Hello co-conspirators!

v1.0.4 of the game is now live on Steam! It includes some minor bug fixes and polish that were found after the release. Changes include:

🔹'Test' dificulty modifier should no longer appear.

🔹Quit message no longer calls the game a beta.

🔹Stat view will now appear correctly when a new unit is discovered while in that view.

🔹The pool of surnames for all regions has been doubled.

🔹Russian and Chinese achievement localizations should now display correctly.

🔹Minor localization and bug fixes.

Any more issues you find or if you just have thoughts on the game, please let me know on discord.

Happy Conspiring!

Rafa