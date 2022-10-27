v 1.0.4 now live!

Hello co-conspirators!
v1.0.4 of the game is now live on Steam! It includes some minor bug fixes and polish that were found after the release. Changes include:
🔹'Test' dificulty modifier should no longer appear.
🔹Quit message no longer calls the game a beta.
🔹Stat view will now appear correctly when a new unit is discovered while in that view.
🔹The pool of surnames for all regions has been doubled.
🔹Russian and Chinese achievement localizations should now display correctly.
🔹Minor localization and bug fixes.
Any more issues you find or if you just have thoughts on the game, please let me know on discord.
Happy Conspiring!
Rafa
Changed files in this update