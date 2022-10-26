 Skip to content

The Death Into Trouble update for 26 October 2022

Pumpkin Hunting Season!

Share · View all patches · Build 9800632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Pumpkin Hunting Season is now open!

Find pumpkins and unlock exclusive illustrations on the files menu ;)

