-Fixed Client Underwater
-Nukes now make a different explosions underwater
-Added Terminal Velocity
-No longer can collide with cars during noclip
-Now can summon unarmed K-41
Erroneous update for 26 October 2022
0.8.2
-Fixed Client Underwater
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update