Erroneous update for 26 October 2022

0.8.2

Build 9800609

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed Client Underwater
-Nukes now make a different explosions underwater
-Added Terminal Velocity
-No longer can collide with cars during noclip
-Now can summon unarmed K-41

