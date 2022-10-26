 Skip to content

World Boss update for 26 October 2022

World Boss - Hotfix v0.1.0.136

Build 9800542

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General performance improvements, including:

  • Made tweaks to outline shader for environment/characters and grass
  • Graphics settings tweaks
  • Turned off health kit timer
  • Weapon optimisation
  • HUD changes

