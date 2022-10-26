World Boss - Hotfix v0.1.0.136

General performance improvements, including:
- Made tweaks to outline shader for environment/characters and grass
- Graphics settings tweaks
- Turned off health kit timer
- Weapon optimisation
- HUD changes
